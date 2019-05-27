First Alert: Storm chances pick up through midweek

After ending the Memorial Day weekend on a warm and mostly dry note, expect to see changes ahead for the short work week. Showers and storms will be on the increase as a weak cold front drops into the area and some strong storms will even be possible for the northern ArkLaTex on Wednesday. More hot weather and limited rain is on tap for the upcoming weekend.
Clouds will return again tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few widely scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to near 90.
Showers and storms will become more numerous on Wednesday, mainly across the I-30 corridor. Rain coverage will be more isolated to the south. A few strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be back to near 90.
A cold front will stall across the area on Thursday keeping a chance of showers and storms going. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will drop slightly back into the mid to upper 80s for most of the area.
Rain chances will fall as we end the week and head into the weekend with only isolated coverage of showers and storms possible. Temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s as June begins.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
