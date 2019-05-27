FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms and the risk of severe weather return by midweek

FORECAST MAP: A cold front will drop south into the area on Wednesday and be the focal point for showers and storms.
By James Parish | May 27, 2019 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 8:08 AM

Summer is finally going to lose its grip on the ArkLaTex this week. By the middle of the week, rain, storms and the risk of severe weather will return to portions of the ArkLaTex.

An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, has been planted over the ArkLaTex since last week. This area of high pressure kept the rain, storms and severe weather away from the ArkLaTex and a bubble of hot and humid air over the area. This upper-level ridge will remain in control of our weather pattern through Memorial Day. By midweek, the upper-level ridge will shift off to the east. This will allow a cold front to drop south in the area on Wednesday. This front will be the focal point for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

FORECAST MAP: An upper-level ridge will remain planted over the ArkLaTex through Memorial Day.
FORECAST MAP: An upper-level ridge will remain planted over the ArkLaTex through Memorial Day.
FORECAST MAP: A cold front will drop south into the area on Wednesday and be the focal point for showers and storms.
FORECAST MAP: A cold front will drop south into the area on Wednesday and be the focal point for showers and storms.

There will be the potential for severe weather on Wednesday as the cold front interacts with an upper-level disturbance. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor and points to the north. This is where the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Wednesday. A MARGINAL risk of severe weather extends farther south and covers the rest of SW AR, most of E TX and a small portion of NW LA. The threat of severe weather will decrease late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Wednesday's Severe Weather Outlook
Wednesday's Severe Weather Outlook

Keep in mind, a SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out of 5 on our severe scale. It does not look like the ingredients will come together for widespread or significant severe weather.

Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding look unlikely at this time. The heaviest rain will likely fall along and north of I-30. This is where 1-2″ of rain will be possible. Widespread rainfall totals this week will likely be less than an inch of rain.

Rainfall Totals This Week
Rainfall Totals This Week

The I-30 corridor and points to the north will have the greatest threat of severe weather and the best storm chances Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms may struggle to develop farther south until Wednesday night or on Thursday as the front slowly drops farther south into the ArkLaTex. Right now, severe weather is not expected on Thursday. Here are a few snapshots of FutureTrack Wednesday through Thursday.

FutureTrack Wednesday 8AM
FutureTrack Wednesday 8AM
FutureTrack Wednesday 4PM
FutureTrack Wednesday 4PM
FutureTrack Thursday 12AM
FutureTrack Thursday 12AM
FutureTrack Thursday 8AM
FutureTrack Thursday 8AM
FutureTrack Thursday 4PM
FutureTrack Thursday 4PM

The cold front and clouds and rain might take the edge off the heat on Thursday. This is the only day this week where highs won’t be near 90 degrees. It’s still going to be very warm, though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, places that see more rain and clouds will be a little cooler than places that stay dry.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend

Next weekend looks hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert on the potential of severe weather on Wednesday. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:

