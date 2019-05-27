FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms and the risk of severe weather return by midweek

An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, has been planted over the ArkLaTex since last week. This area of high pressure kept the rain, storms and severe weather away from the ArkLaTex and a bubble of hot and humid air over the area. This upper-level ridge will remain in control of our weather pattern through Memorial Day. By midweek, the upper-level ridge will shift off to the east. This will allow a cold front to drop south in the area on Wednesday. This front will be the focal point for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.