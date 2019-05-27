Firefighter, homeowner suffer possible first-degree burns in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A firefighter and a homeowner were burned in a house fire Monday in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The firefighter suffered possible first-degree burns over several areas of his body, Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.
He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“Reports indicate that he was wearing all of his protective equipment,” Reese said.
The homeowner also was checked for possible first-degree burns but decided to seek medical care at a later time, Reese added.
The fire on Grant Berry Place was reported at 1:58 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The homeowner told fire personnel that a portable generator caught his house on fire.
A fire investigator is on the scene to, among other things, determine whether that was the case.
The homeowner called 911 after trying to extinguish the fire with several fire extinguishers, Reese said.
Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the left side of the house when the first firefighters arrived within four minutes of the 911 call.
Firefighters had the fire under control as of 2:15 p.m.
The Fire Department had as many as 14 units on the scene between Rainbow Drive and Bernard Boulevard, dispatch records show.
At last report, 10 fire units and 25 firefighters were at the site.
Police had four units at that location; one unit has since left.
