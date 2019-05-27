DPS identifies driver in fatal Anderson County rollover wreck

ANDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a driver who was killed during a Sunday evening rollover wreck in Anderson County.
The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. on FM 2054, about 14 miles north of the city of Palestine.
The person killed in the crash has been identified as Alexandria Elizabeth Crawford, 22, of Tennessee Colony.
DPS released a statement on the crash Monday, saying a preliminary crash report shows Crawford was travelling north on FM 2054 at the time of the wreck.
The statement says Crawford attempted to make a sharp turn to her left and the vehicle crossed the southbound lane then left the roadway at an unsafe speed before overturning and colliding with a fence.
DPS says Crawford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The crash remains under investigation.
