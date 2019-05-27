Bossier Parish town opening its splash pad for the season

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Attention, Haughton area parents, your children now have something else to do.
And they can keep cool while doing it.
The Bossier Parish town’s splash pad opens for the season on Memorial Day, says a post on Haughton’s Facebook page.
The splash pad is in Joe Delaney Memorial Park on North Hazel Street.
Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m. daily.
Be sure to bring lawn chairs or something else to sit on.
“We do not currently have any seating at the park,” the town reports.
And Haughton says it soon will begin construction of pavilions, an asphalt walking trail, sidewalks and a veterans garden at the park.
For everyone’s safety, the park will be closed when heavy equipment is present.
“We are really excited about all of the new features for the park. And we hope that everyone can be patient as we make progress! We will do our best to post closures as soon as we know! HAVE FUN!!! 😊”
