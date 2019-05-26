SFD fights Sunday morning house fire, 2 firefighters injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
Nine fire units and 27 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Dalzell Street in the Highland neighborhood just after 7:15 a.m.
When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the upstairs and downstairs of the home, according to Skip Pinkston, SFD Chief of Special Operations and Safety.
A house next door was also impacted with minor fire damage from the extreme heat of the initial fire.
It took rescuers around 30 minutes to control the incident.
Three residents of the home were able to escape with no injuries before help arrived. However, two firefighters were slightly injured and treated on the scene.
According to reports, the home has no utilities and was operating off of a generator for power.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
