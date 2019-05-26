Mudbug Madness brings hundreds of people from across the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mudbug Madness continues its great run, as hundreds attend the 36th edition in downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza.
The festival features food, vendor booths and live music. The lead sponsor this year is Center Point Energy.
A band, The Molly Ringwalds, headlined the live music action on Saturday and local artwork was on display at various vendor booths.
On Saturday, a family traveled from as far as California to enjoy the fun sights and sounds of Mudbug Madness.
“It’s a positive way to get everyone together and it’s good for the economy," says the California native, Lauren George.
The event brings a diverse group of people together. “It brings the community together, it doesn’t matter what walk of life your from. It’s really good," says Michael Colter, from Dallas.
The event also offers local businesses the opportunity to get noticed.
“It’s a great thing being a Shreveport native. It brings a lot of great food, a lot of opportunity for small businesses to come out, get people engaged and hopefully spur their business," said Jeremy Robinson, Marketing Consultant, Center Point Energy.
Mudbug Madness continues this Sunday night from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.