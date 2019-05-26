First Alert: Storm chances pick up midweek

Hot, humid and primarily dry weather will continue for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend. Our next weather maker is in the form of a cold front that will move in and stall across the area toward midweek. Showers and storms will ramp back up with just a slight temperature dip expected. A few strong storms are possible on Wednesday mainly around the I-30 corridor.
We’ll see another partly to mostly sunny afternoon today. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. The chance for rain is slim, but a pop-up shower or 2 is possible. Partly cloudy skies are on the way tonight. Temperatures will fall back to around 70. Little change in the weather is expected on Memorial Day. We’ll be hot and humid again with afternoon highs around 90. A stray shower or storm is possible.
Rain chances will creep up slightly on Tuesday, primarily across the far northern ArkLaTex. Highs will be back in the low 90s. By Wednesday a cold front moving into the region will be the focus for more widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will still manage to warm to around 90 before storms get going into the afternoon. As the front stalls Thursday additional showers and storms are likely. Temperatures will cool slightly back into the mid to upper 80s.
Temperatures will start creeping back up as we close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Highs will get back into the low 90s with only isolated rain expected.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
