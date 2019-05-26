First Alert: Storm chances pick up midweek

Rain chances will creep up slightly on Tuesday, primarily across the far northern ArkLaTex. Highs will be back in the low 90s. By Wednesday a cold front moving into the region will be the focus for more widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will still manage to warm to around 90 before storms get going into the afternoon. As the front stalls Thursday additional showers and storms are likely. Temperatures will cool slightly back into the mid to upper 80s.