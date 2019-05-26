First Alert: Risk of severe weather returns by midweek for some

We'll wrap up the Memorial Day weekend the way we started it with more sunshine and hot weather. Changes are coming by the middle of the short work week as a cold front moves into the area. Showers and storms will increase with a slight dip in temperatures. A few strong storms are also possible by Wednesday.
For tonight we’ll see clear skies this evening. Some cloudiness will return late. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s. Look for partly cloudy skies Memorial Day. Afternoon temperatures will be back around 90. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Showers and storms will be a little more scattered on Tuesday, but it won’t rain everywhere. Temperatures will be back near 90. On Wednesday expect more widespread rain and storms, especially around the I-30 corridor. There is a chance that some storms could be severe. Temperatures will once again be near 90.
More scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday, but rain chances will diminish by Friday. After seeing temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday we’ll be back near 90 on Friday.
Right now the upcoming weekend looks hot with highs near 90 and a chance for at least a few showers and storms around.
Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
