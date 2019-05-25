Veterans Memorial Program helps honor ours Nation’s fallen heroes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Veterans Celebration Committee hosted a Veterans Memorial Program at the Bill Cockrell Community Center to help honor our nation’s fallen heroes.
About a hundred people came out to remember those lost in the line of duty.
Many of the veterans at the event expressed how important Memorial Day is for the country.
“Memorial Day is the most important holiday we have for the country,” Committee Chairman Ken Epperson, Sr. says. “It’s a time to remember those who serve and those who were killed in the line of duty.”
Epperson led the program and provided a history of military decorum. He spoke about the need for people to thank the men and women who have served and are serving in the military.
“We wouldn’t have the country we have without their sacrifice,” Epperson says.
During the program, Barksdale Air Force Base Honor Guard performed taps and showed how to properly fold an American flag.
Afterward, a memorial ceremony was held, where family and friends were able to recognize those veterans who died in combat. Names of the fallen heroes were called and a flag was placed in their honor.
Epperson encourages people to continue supporting the military.
