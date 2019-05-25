Shreveport man shot in the face overnight, survives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after he was shot in his face and shoulder early Saturday morning in Shreveport.
The victim was brought to a local hospital after he was found injured and unconscious on the front porch of a vacant house across the street from a Circle K gas station, located in the 3000 block of Samford Avenue off of Kings Highway.
Authorities say the victim tried to break up a fight between a man and a woman before the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the gas station.
According to the unidentified victim, the only thing he remembers is the incident at Circle K and him being punched.
Everything after that is unknown. He woke up hours later finding himself in a hospital being treated and is expected to be okay.
There is no suspect description or leads at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
