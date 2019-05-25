Shreveport man arrested after kidnapping girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport Police have arrested a man who’s accused of kidnapping his girlfriend while holding her at gunpoint late Friday night.
Authorities were called to a shots fired call near the intersection E. 71st Street and Southern Avenue at 10:00 p.m.
According to the adult female victim, her boyfriend, Willie Earl Barfield, Jr., forced her into his red Cadillac vehicle while she was held at gunpoint. Reports say they drove around for a while and eventually shots were fired inside of the vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
Barfield was arrested on the scene and charged with Second-Degree kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.