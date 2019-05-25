Hot and humid holiday weekend

Good morning! Memorial Day is in the unofficial start to summer and it's definitely going to feel like it. There will be no shortage of heat, humidity or sunshine this holiday weekend. Summer will have a tight grip on the ArkLaTex through early next week.
Today is going to be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still shouldn’t over do it outside in the heat of the day. Heat indices will warm above 90 degrees around lunch time and not drop below 90 degrees until 7 or 8 p.m. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Our rain chances for today are as low as they go without officially being zero.
Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will be on either side of 70 degrees.
Sunday and Memorial Day will be carbon copies of today. A warm, muggy morning will turn into a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Max heat index values will be in the mid 90s. A stray shower or downpour can't be ruled out in the heat of the day. Most of us won't have to worry about dodging any raindrops.
Summer will start to lose its grip on the ArkLaTex towards the middle of next week. A weak cold front could drop far enough south to increase our rain chances Wednesday through end of the work week. With more rain and clouds around, it probably won't be as hot. Highs towards the end of the week might only be in the mid to upper 80s. Right now, widespread heavy rain and severe weather look very unlikely.
Have a great holiday weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
