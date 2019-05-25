Hot and humid holiday weekend

Today is going to be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still shouldn’t over do it outside in the heat of the day. Heat indices will warm above 90 degrees around lunch time and not drop below 90 degrees until 7 or 8 p.m. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Our rain chances for today are as low as they go without officially being zero.