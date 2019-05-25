Heat continues through Memorial Day, then storms could return midweek

Sunday and Memorial Day will be a carbon copy of today. We'll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures near 70 degrees. By lunchtime, it's already going to be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by noon, and heat indices will be near or just below 90 degrees. Afternoon highs will be near or just above 90 degrees, with max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, make sure to take it easy outside and stay hydrated. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour will be possible in the heat of the day.