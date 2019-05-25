Heat continues through Memorial Day, then storms could return midweek

Memorial Day is in the unofficial start to summer and it's definitely going to feel like it. There will be no shortage of heat, humidity or sunshine on Sunday or Monday. Summer will have a tight grip on the ArkLaTex through early next week. By the middle of next week, a cold front will drop far enough south to increase our rain and storms chances. There could even be the potential for severe weather. The rain and clouds could take the edge off the heat a little, too.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be on either side of 70 degrees. More clouds could develop during the overnight, but rain is not expected.
Sunday and Memorial Day will be a carbon copy of today. We'll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures near 70 degrees. By lunchtime, it's already going to be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by noon, and heat indices will be near or just below 90 degrees. Afternoon highs will be near or just above 90 degrees, with max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, make sure to take it easy outside and stay hydrated. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour will be possible in the heat of the day.
The upper-level ridge that is planted of over the ArkLaTex will eventually start to shift east of the area towards the middle of next. This is what is keeping the rain away and the bubble of hot and humid air over the area. A few more showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, a cold front and an upper-level disturbance will bring in scattered showers and storms. There could be the potential for a few strong to severe storms across the I-30 corridor on Wednesday. This front is going to linger across the area on Thursday and be the focus point for more showers and storms, especially Thursday morning.
Most of next week still looks hot. Highs will still be near 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. With more clouds and rain around, highs on Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 80s. We could be back to near 90 degrees on Friday.
Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
