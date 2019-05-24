Trial of man charged with infant son’s death to continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The testimony in the trial of Kenneth Willis will continue on Friday, May 24 in Judge Charles Tutt’s courtroom.
Shreveporter Kenneth Ray Willis, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the 2007 death of his infant son, Zamian Willis. The victim was a 37-day-old baby boy who died after a beating, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Willis was not taken into custody until 2012 when his other sun suffered suspicious injuries.
He faces a mandatory life prison term if convicted as charged.
Shreveport Police Cpl. Shaunda Holmes began her testimony on Thursday when court concluded on that day’s proceedings. She will resume her testimony on Friday morning.
Cpl. Holmes said that she interviewed Willis in 2012 regarding the injuries to the child and another infant.
Also on Thursday, Dr. Frank Peretti, a forensic pathologist out of Arkansas, testified about the autopsy. Peretti said that the baby’s injuries were caused by force and could not be accidental.
A 2007 recording played of Willis by the case’s lead detective Eric Farquhar captured Willis denying he hurt the child. Farquhar said the case was suspended at the time for further evidence.
The mother of a 2012 victim testified that Willis told her that child fell from his chest and hit his face on the floor.
Also heard on Thursday was Detective David Gardner, who worked in Youth Services in 2012, told the court that the that investigation led to Willis, who had been alone with the child.
