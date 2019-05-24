Suspect in connection to triple shooting in Shreveport captured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -After three shootings within the past three days, one of them fatal, Shreveport Police now have the person responsible in custody.
Louis Lopez Graves, 42, was arrested early Friday morning near the intersection of Henry Street and Thurgood Circle in the Mooretown neighborhood.
According to authorities, the first shooting took place on Wed. May 22 in the 5300 block of Roberts Avenue.
The second incident, killing 55-year-old Darriel Woods, happened on Thursday afternoon in the 4100 block of Clover Street.
As for the latest shooting at a convenience store on Hollywood Avenue early Friday morning, one person was injured with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Graves will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail after an observation at a local hospital.
He will be charged with one count each of Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-by Shooting and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
