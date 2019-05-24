PREVIEW: LSU vs Mississippi State, the rematch - SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU and Mississippi State will meet once again on the diamond and this time the loser goes home.
A few hours before the game, LSU reported senior Clay Moffitt will start on the mound for the Tigers. He is 2-0 on the season.
LSU beat Auburn on a wild pitch and a throwing error that allowed the Tigers to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 4-3 and stay alive in the SEC Tournament.
No. 1 seed Vanderbilt stifled Mississippi State with runners on base and made the most of its three hits, advancing to the semifinals while blanking the No. 4 seed Bulldogs 1-0 Thursday night.
LSU and Mississippi State met in a marathon matchup Wednesday night that resulted in the longest game in SEC Tournament history.
The Tigers (36-23, 17-13 SEC) fell 6-5 to the Bulldogs (46-12, 20-10 SEC) in a game that lasted six hours, 43 minutes.
It was also the longest game in LSU baseball history. It is also tied for the most innings in SEC Tournament history. Mississippi State vs. Missouri in 2013 and Arkansas vs. Auburn in 1994 also lasted 17 innings.
The Tigers and Bulldogs have split four games this season.
Previous Matchups:
- Game 1: MSU 6, LSU 5
- Game 2: LSU 10, MSU 5
- Game 3: LSU 11, MSU 2
- SEC Tournament: MSU 6, LSU 5 (17)
The Bulldogs average 8.3 runs per game and are hitting .317, with 147 doubles, 9 triples, and 60 home runs.
MSU’s Leading Hitters:
- Jake Mangum: .367 batting average, 21 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, and 39 RBI
- Tanner Allen: .347 batting average, 22 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, and 60 RBI
- Justin Foscue: .343 batting average, 21 doubles, 14 home runs, and 56 RBI
- Elijah MacNamee: .303 batting average, 17 doubles, 6 home runs, and 44 RBI
- Jordan Westburg: .297 batting average, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, and 55 RBI
- Dustin Skelton: .301 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, and 47 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.5 runs per game and is batting .271 as a team with 89 doubles, 8 triples, and 58 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .344 batting average, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 37 RBI
- Zach Watson: .315 batting average, 16 doubles, 5 home runs and 32 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .312 batting average, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs and 60 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .298 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 15 RBI
- Cade Beloso: .287 batting average, 3 doubles, 9 home runs and 49 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .280 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs and 48 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 21, Perfect Game 18, D1 Baseball 16, Baseball America 16
- MSU: Collegiate Baseball 6, Perfect Game 4, D1 Baseball 3, Baseball America 5
Friday’s SEC Tournament Schedule:
- Game 13: No. 2 seed Arkansas vs No. 7 seed Ole Miss, 4 p.m. on the SEC Network
- Game 14 - No. 5 seed LSU vs No. 4 seed Mississippi State, TBD on the SEC Network
