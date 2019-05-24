Plenty of heat and humidity for the holiday weekend

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Dangerous heat is not expected today, but you still don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. You’ll need your sunglasses and sunscreen this afternoon. Expect a ton of sunshine with a few clouds. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out. Mudbug Madness opens today and it’s going to be hot, so make sure your drinking plenty of water while your eating crawfish.