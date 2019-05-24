Plenty of heat and humidity for the holiday weekend

Good afternoon! There is going to be no shortage of heat and humidity for the holiday weekend! Even though a stray downpour can’t be ruled out, most will not have to worry about dodging any rain drops today, tomorrow, Sunday or Monday. Most will not see another drop of rain until the middle or end of next week.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Dangerous heat is not expected today, but you still don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. You’ll need your sunglasses and sunscreen this afternoon. Expect a ton of sunshine with a few clouds. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out. Mudbug Madness opens today and it’s going to be hot, so make sure your drinking plenty of water while your eating crawfish.
This evening will be very warm. Temperatures won't drop back into the 70s until 9 or 10 p.m. Feels-like temps or heat index values won't drop below 90 degrees until 8 p.m. The overnight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will be near 70 degrees.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and it's going to feel like it. Highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be near or just above 90 degrees and lows will be near 70 degrees. This weekend will also feature a ton of sizzling sunshine. Once again, a stray shower or downpour can't be ruled, but for most an umbrella will only be good for providing extra shade this weekend.
This summer-like weather pattern will start to breakdown towards the middle of next week. A weak cold front will get close enough to the ArkLaTex to increase our rain chances a little. Widespread or significant rain looks unlikely at this time. Highs will still be in the upper 80s, if not still near 90 degrees.
Have a Fantastic Friday and stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
