Man shot while riding bike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting that left him injured on Thursday night.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Hardy Street.
Police say the victim was riding his bike when a white Honda pulled up next to him and opened fire.
He was struck in the right lower leg.
The victim was brought to a Shreveport hospital by private vehicle.
Police are investigating.
This is one of three shootings that happened in a ten hour span. Another shooting happened Thursday afternoon and one on Friday morning.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
