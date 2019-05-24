Man shot in chest at Shreveport convenience store; suspect sought

Man shot in chest; suspect sought
By KSLA Staff | May 24, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 6:40 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound and police are searching for the person responsible.'

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 live. Click here to download the KSLA News 12 apps.

Officers got the call before 2:30 a.m. to the Hollywood Mini-Mart at the corner of Hollywood and Jewella Avenues.

The victim, an adult male, told police he was leaving the store when a gray Ford Escort past by him, firing one shot, hitting him in the chest.

He was sent to LSU-Ochsner Medical Center for medical treatment. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is one of three shootings that happened in a ten hour span. Another shooting happened Thursday afternoon and another Thursday evening.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.