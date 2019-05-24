Man shot in chest at Shreveport convenience store; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound and police are searching for the person responsible.'
Officers got the call before 2:30 a.m. to the Hollywood Mini-Mart at the corner of Hollywood and Jewella Avenues.
The victim, an adult male, told police he was leaving the store when a gray Ford Escort past by him, firing one shot, hitting him in the chest.
He was sent to LSU-Ochsner Medical Center for medical treatment. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is one of three shootings that happened in a ten hour span. Another shooting happened Thursday afternoon and another Thursday evening.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
