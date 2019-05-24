Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of his infant son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The father accused of killing his one-month-old son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Caddo District Court on Friday.
According to John Prime of the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Ray Willis, 35, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the 2007 homicide, facing a mandatory life-sentence. Instead, a plea agreement was made where he will face 35 years in prison.
The plea took place after the final witness gave their statement in trial.
