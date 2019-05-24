PREVIEW: LSU softball takes on Minnesota in Super Regional

“We’ve played against big power offenses all year. We played in the SEC, so our schedule kind of lent itself to this series. I think we’ve played in eight Super Regionals playing in our SEC series that we played all year. Our kids understand what it takes. Our kids have been there and have had a lot of success in three-game series this year, winning the majority of them. They will be in a good spot and will be prepared,” head coach Beth Torina said.