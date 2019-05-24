Hot and humid weekend ahead

No significant weather changes are expected through the Memorial Day weekend. We'll stay hot and humid with little, if any, rain. Toward the middle of next week a cold front will edge into the area bringing increased chances for some showers and storms and slightly lower temperatures for a few days.
We’ll be partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will drop back to around 70. The weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. Only a very few pop-up showers are possible. Most will stay dry. Memorial Day promises more the same.
A few showers and storms will come back into play on Tuesday although rain will remain isolated. By Wednesday as a cold front drops into the area showers and storms will be more scattered across the area. The front will linger through the end of the week keeping some rain going through Friday although it won’t rain everywhere each day.
Temperatures will ease back slightly. After staying in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon highs will drop back into the mid to upper 80s for Thursday and Friday.
