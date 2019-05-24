Flags in veterans cemetery wave in honor of our fallen heroes

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - More than two dozen volunteers helped place flags Thursday in the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Situating the banners at the grave markers is a time-honored tradition that helps salute the nation’s fallen and helps cemetery officials and loved ones prepare for their Memorial Day service.
Boone Funeral Home supplied the flags and helped coordinate placement efforts.
The cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27.
Guest speaker will be John Mercer, department commander of the Disabled American Veterans.
