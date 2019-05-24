First Alert: Hot and humid Memorial Day weekend

(KSLA) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and it’s definitely going to feel like it!
With an upper-level ridge planted over the area, summer will have firm grip on the ArkLaTex this holiday weekend. Expect a ton of sunshine, limited rain and no shortage of heat and humidity this Memorial Day weekend. This ridge of high pressure will keep the storm track and all the rain, storms and severe weather away from the ArkLaTex.
Mudbug Madness is this weekend. Luckily, our crawfish chances will be much higher than our rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re going to Mudbug Madness, your crawfish chances will be 100%, while our rain chances will be as low as they go without officially being zero.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water while your eating hot spicy crawfish this weekend.
No matter what you are doing this weekend you’re still going to need to beat the heat. Highs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature.
Feels-like temperatures or heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s. Even though we’re not expecting dangerous heat, you should still use caution, especially if you are going to spend a lot of time outside in the heat of the day.
With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out in the heat of the day on Saturday, Sunday or Monday. With an upper-level ridge planted over the area, rain will be very limited.
Most of us will be using an umbrella this weekend to provide extra shade. East Texas and the southern half of the ArkLaTex will likely have the best chance of rain this weekend. Overall, our rain chances are as low as they go without officially being zero.
Anything that develops during the afternoon will likely dissipate around sunset. Here are snapshots of FutureTrack at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. FutureTrack is not too concerned about rain either.
Memorial Day is going to be hot and humid. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees for morning services.
By noon, temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees. Once again, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out in the heat of the day.
This summer-like weather pattern will start to breakdown towards the middle of next week. The upper-level ridge will shift east of the ArkLaTex towards the middle of next week. This will allow a weak cold front to drop south into the area and increase our rain chances.
Right now, widespread heavy rain and severe weather look unlikely. With more clouds and rain around, it might not be as hot. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, though.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you ahead of the heat and humidity this weekend. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.