Family sets vigil for 3-year-old who died a day after 8-vehicle wreck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman wants justice for her 3-year-old daughter who died a day after being hurt in an eight-vehicle wreck.
And the family of Zoey Newton plans to honor her life by holding a vigil early next week near where the accident occurred in Natchitoches.
The gathering is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at a field on the side of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue, said Zoey’s mother, Brittany Payne.
The 29-year-old Natchez resident’s daughter died Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monda, May 20, at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.
Payne, a 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, also of Natchez, were involved in the accident, too.
The teenager and Walker sustained moderate injuries.
There’s been no update on their condition.
Meantime, 38-year-old Brandy Wiley - the woman authorities suspect caused the accident - was released on bond Thursday from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
She is charged with one count each of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.
