Family sets vigil for 3-year-old who died a day after 8-vehicle wreck

It will be held near where the accident occurred on Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches

Zoey's family to honor the 3-year-old a week after 8-vehicle accident
By KSLA Digital Team | May 23, 2019 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 10:59 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman wants justice for her 3-year-old daughter who died a day after being hurt in an eight-vehicle wreck.

And the family of Zoey Newton plans to honor her life by holding a vigil early next week near where the accident occurred in Natchitoches.

The gathering is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at a field on the side of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue, said Zoey’s mother, Brittany Payne.

The 29-year-old Natchez resident’s daughter died Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monda, May 20, at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.

Payne, a 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, also of Natchez, were involved in the accident, too.

The teenager and Walker sustained moderate injuries.

There’s been no update on their condition.

Meantime, 38-year-old Brandy Wiley - the woman authorities suspect caused the accident - was released on bond Thursday from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

She is charged with one count each of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.

