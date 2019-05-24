BPCC, Benteler Steel team up to offer apprenticeships

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Are you or do you know a recent high school grad looking for a job?
Bossier Parish Community College and Benteler Steel in Shreveport have partnered up to offer a new apprenticeship program.
The three-year program includes monthly pay.
If accepted, participants will get a free associates degree from BPCC. Technical courses in hydraulics and welding will be included and on the job training at Benteler's tube mill.
