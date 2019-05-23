Work on Shed Road projected to continue into summer

By Melissa Kakareka | May 22, 2019 at 11:31 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 11:31 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Construction on Shed Road in Bossier City is expected to take another six weeks to complete.

City officials have told KSLA News 12 that grinding still needs to be done, then grooves will be added to the road and, finally, it will be striped.

City engineer Mark Hudson told City Council members Tuesday that everything that can go wrong has gone wrong.

The project continues to be plagued by weather and equipment issues, he said.

The work that started in June 2016 has been delayed multiple times.

