Summer heat and humidity continue into next week

Summer is in full swing. Hot, humid days and warm muggy nights will be the rule into next week. Rain chances look slim until around the middle of next week with only a stray pop-up shower or storm possible through Memorial Day.
We’ll see mostly clear skies this evening followed by a return of some cloudiness late. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s. Skies will become partly sunny by Friday afternoon. Look for another hot and humid day with afternoon highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. Only a very isolated shower is possible.
No change is expected through the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will stay in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70. Mostly dry weather is expected.
A weak cold front will push into the area around the middle of next week. The chances for showers and storms will pick up a bit, but neither widespread rain nor severe weather are expected. Temperatures won’t change much as they hang in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
