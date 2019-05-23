SEC Tournament: LSU vs Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 seed LSU lost an extra inning heartbreaker to No. 4 seed Mississippi State early Thursday morning and hours later will face Auburn in an elimination game.
The Tigers (35-23, 17-13) fell 6-5 to the Bulldogs (45-11, 20-10) in a game that lasted six hours, 43 minutes. It was also the longest game in LSU baseball history.
It is also tied for the most innings in SEC Tournament history. Mississippi State vs. Missouri in 2013 and Arkansas vs. Auburn in 1994 also lasted 17 innings.
Earlier in the day, Auburn (33-24, 14-16) was run-ruled by Vanderbilt, 11-1, in eight innings, in the second round of the tournament.
Auburn beat Tennessee in the first round, 5-3, and is 1-1 in the tournament.
LSU took two out of three games against Auburn in the final SEC series of the season at Alex Box Stadium.
May SEC Matchup:
- Game 1: LSU 7, AU 1
- Game 2: LSU 5, AU 1
- Game 3: AU 5, LSU 4 (11)
Auburn averages 5.7 runs per game and is hitting .260, with 95 doubles, 9 triples and 41 home runs.
AU’s Leading Hitters:
- Conor Davis: .288 batting average, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 32 RBI
- Rankin Woley: .276 batting average, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 36 RBI
- Judd Ward: .273 batting average, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs and 29 RBI
- Ryan Bliss: .273 batting average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 32 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.5 runs per game and is batting .271 as a team with 88 doubles, 8 triples and 58 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .341 batting average, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 36 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .317 batting average, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs and 60 RBI
- Zach Watson: .316 batting average, 16 doubles, 5 home runs and 31 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .295 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 15 RBI
- Cade Belosa: .288 batting average, 3 doubles, 9 home runs and 49 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .284 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs and 48 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 21, Perfect Game 18, D1 Baseball 16, Baseball America 16
- AU: Not ranked
Thursday’s SEC Tournament lineup:
9:30 a.m.: (23) Ole Miss vs (15) Texas A&M on the SEC Network
12:45 p.m.: Auburn vs (17) LSU on the SEC Network
4:30 p.m.: (5) Arkansas vs (6) Georgia on the SEC Network
8 p.m.: (3) Mississippi State vs (2) Vanderbilt on the SEC Network
