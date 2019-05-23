Oxygen-dependent Arkansas man goes missing

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas authorities are asking for help finding a 72-year-old man last seen Tuesday.
Travis A. Jackson suffers from COPD and is on oxygen, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Saratoga, Ark., resident reportedly left in a black 2005 Ford F-150 pickup with Arkansas license plate 502-XVX sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Family members told authorities that he likes to go to Lake Millwood to check how the fish are biting.
He also might have gone to Little River County or Miller County, authorities say.
Jackson last was seen wearing a dark plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities urge anyone who sees him or the truck to call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 777-6727 or their local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.