More than 62,000 of beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Aurora Packing Company, Inc. has recalled 62,112 lbs. of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The raw beef products were packaged on April 19.
The products have the establishment number “EST. 788.”
The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the beef.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact (630) 897-0551.
