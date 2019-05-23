Coroner identifies man who died soon after being shot multiple times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the man who died about a half hour after he was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.
He is 55-year-old Darriel Woods, of the 4200 block of Markham Place in Shreveport, the coroner’s office reports.
The shooting happened at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Clover Street.
Woods and another man were talking when the shooting occurred, police have said.
Woods was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died at 4:50 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed at the Shreveport hospital, the coroner’s office reports.
After the shooting, the other man fled the scene on Clover Street.
Police have released no information about a possible suspect.
At one point, police had as many as 18 units on the scene on Clover between Broadway Avenue and Norton Street, dispatch records show.
The Fire Department dispatched three units to the same location about 0.4 of a mile south of Interstate 20.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
