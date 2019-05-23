The Good Stuff: Second Impressions

4 time Emmy winner and repeat Reporter of the Year recipient Doug Warner co-anchors KSLA News 12 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Doug moved to evening anchor in 2014 after co-hosting KSLA's morning show. He also contributes to KSLA News 12's investigative team and loves sharing stories about a lot of the positive going on in our communities. Doug joined KSLA News 12 in 2009 after returning to the ArkLaTex from Oklahoma City. He spent 6 years there as an anchor, reporter and occasional storm chaser at Oklahoma City's CBS affiliate KWTV.