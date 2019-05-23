Furever Friends - Rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -This Thursday’s Furever Friend is Rain. She’s one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet.
The staff at Pet Savers do not have a lot of information about this little girl. She was apparently in bad shape when she first arrived. Now, she’s looking very healthy. She’s house-trained, spayed, heartworm negative, and up-to-date on all of her shots.
The staff thinks she’s about seven-years-old, but are not sure of her exact breed. She seems to get along with other animals.
Rain will be back at Pet Savers on Friday. Anyone interested in adopting this precious pet can come see her then.
To learn more about Rain or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
