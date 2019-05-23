First Alert: Summer is here!

Good afternoon! Summer is here and it is going to stick around for the holiday weekend. There’s plenty of heat and humidity in the forecast, but there’s not a lot of rain. Most places probably won’t see another drop of rain until the middle of next week.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will put feels-like temperatures or heat indices in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The clouds will break up this afternoon, so expect increasing sunshine. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower, or two, can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella, though. Anything that develops this afternoon will start to dissipate as temperatures cool this evening. This evening is going to be very warm. Most places won’t drop back into the 70s until 9 or 10 p.m.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be on either side of 70 degrees. More clouds could build back in during the overnight.
Friday will be a carbon copy of today, and no major changes are expected for the holiday weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees and lows will be on either side of 70 degrees. Max heat index values will be a few degrees above the actual air temperature, so make sure to stay hydrated. Expect a ton of sunshine during the afternoon. Even though it's not likely, a stray shower or storm will be possible in the heat of the day.
Our rain chances could start to go up towards the middle of next week. Highs next week will still be on either side of 90 degrees.
NOAA just released their 2019 Atlantic hurricane season outlook. It favors a near-normal average year: 9-15 named storms, 4-8 hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes. Keep in mind, it only takes one hurricane to make a difference!
Have a great day and stay cool this afternoon!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
