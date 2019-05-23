First Alert: Summer is here!

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will put feels-like temperatures or heat indices in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The clouds will break up this afternoon, so expect increasing sunshine. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower, or two, can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella, though. Anything that develops this afternoon will start to dissipate as temperatures cool this evening. This evening is going to be very warm. Most places won’t drop back into the 70s until 9 or 10 p.m.