Company with Kentucky distilleries rolls out generous maternity, paternity plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How does six months of paid maternity and paternity leave sound?
The parent company of Bulleit Bourbon is rolling out an innovative new plan to give new parents more than six months of fully-paid leave with their new baby.
Diageo’s new policy is expected to roll out in July at the Bulliet Distillery in Shelbyville, the Stitzel-Weller distillery in Louisville and the company’s other North American properties.
It gives both men and women 26 weeks of fully-paid leave.
Diageo hopes the policy will “support employees to focus on the joy of raising a young family, while continuing to thrive at work, and ensuring women and men are supported to have time with their new baby regardless of where they live and work.”
