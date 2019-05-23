Company ranks Louisiana as second worst state in terms of cyber hygiene

(KSLA) - Protecting yourself from cyberattacks is a costly and growing problem for users and businesses alike.
And now comes new information about “cyber hygiene,” how safe your computer is or isn’t from viruses and hackers.
Computer users in Louisiana are considered the second riskiest in the country. That’s according to the latest survey from online security company Webroot.
Caddo sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Smith said his cyber crimes unit has dozens of working cases coming through its office at any given time.
And Smith told KSLA News 12 that the rate of such viral attacks keeps rising.
“Just like virus protections are always advancing, cyber criminals are always advancing. So it’s a back and forth constantly.”
Reporter: “Who’s winning right now?”
Smith: “Uh, right now, from my point of view ,it seems like the criminals are a lot of time.”
Half of computer users in Louisiana report often just clicking on links and attachments without any concern for phishing risks.
Eddie Prestopine said he was a victim of cybercrime.
Now he’s general manager of Cell Phone Repair, otherwise known as CPR, off Youree Drive in south Shreveport.
“There’s a lot of people that had their stuff stolen. That’s at that point where it made me want to help others and make sure they don’t fall in the same shoes that I did.”
A lot of people have questions about the prevalence of viruses or, in other words, how common such problems are.
A store like CPR averages about 200 people a day. Half of them have problems with a virus.
And, according to that Webroot survey, Americans scored 60 percent on average in terms of cyber hygiene. That’s a D rating.
Installing anti-virus software is just one way to improve your so-called cyber hygiene.
Experts also strongly suggest using strong, unique passwords.
And be cautious about following or opening suspicious links and attachments.
