Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city officials announced on Thursday morning that Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is open on Thursday, May 23.
The stretch of the parkway between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway is open following repairs made to a busted sewer line.
The break happened on Wednesday afternoon. A break in the line allowed sand to get into the pipe and eventually a pump.
Crews estimated that the repairs would have taken a week to repair.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.