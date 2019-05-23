Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway reopened

Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway reopened following closure
By KSLA Staff | May 23, 2019 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 8:41 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city officials announced on Thursday morning that Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is open on Thursday, May 23.

The stretch of the parkway between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway is open following repairs made to a busted sewer line.

The break happened on Wednesday afternoon. A break in the line allowed sand to get into the pipe and eventually a pump.

Crews estimated that the repairs would have taken a week to repair.

