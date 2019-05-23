Carry the Load relay team stops in ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just days before Memorial Day weekend, members of a national nonprofit stopped in Shreveport to remind people of the holiday’s true meaning.
Members of Carry the Load’s East Coast relay team joined with local veterans Wednesday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
The relay team’s members have been on the road for 23 days, having started in West Point, N.Y.
Their journey is planned to end Sunday in Dallas.
On Wednesday, they worked their way down to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
The team also stopped at the Kelsall & Reeves Monument in Riverview Park and the Shreveport Fire Department before beginning their march toward Dallas via Hope, Ark., and Texarkana.
“A lot of times, you will see the backpacks, the pictures or names you are carrying, it’s a representation of the emotional weight someone is carrying on the inside,” said Stacey James, of Carry the Load.
“Being able to carry the security forces that I had that I knew as students, being able to carry my family members that have passed, it’s humbling," James continued.
"It’s the emotional weight I carry. For some of us, Memorial Day is every day.”
