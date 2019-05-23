Body of missing Arkansas man found in wrecked pickup truck

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hempstead County Sheriff has confirmed that the body of a missing man was found on Thursday morning.
A pickup belonging to Travis Jackson, 72, was found on its side in the woods around South Lake Road by Robert Gray, Jackson’s son-in-law, according to the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office.
Gray told authorities he was heading home and saw a reflection in the woods. After realizing it was his father-in-law’s truck, he called authorities.
“Robert advised that he went and observed Travis laying in the truck and attempted to break the front windshield but was unsuccessful,” wrote Sheriff James A. Singleton in a news release.
First responders said they were able to break the truck’s rear windshield finding Jackson’s body.
“I then observed that Travis’ truck left the roadway and hit a group of small trees that appeared to have caused the truck to flip on its passenger side,” said Sheriff Singleton. “I also observed Travis laying on the passenger side door deceased.”
No word on the cause of Jackson’s death was released. Authorities were concerned for Jackson’s disappearance as he suffered from COPD and was dependent on oxygen.
