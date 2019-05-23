Lifeguards want residents to learn swimming safety rules

By Kenley Hargett | May 23, 2019 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 6:26 PM

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of the year when the pool becomes a retreat for many families.

Both Shreveport and Bossier City have opened their public pools.

Lifeguards are encouraging people to ensure they’re updated with basic swimming safety rules.

“I think the biggest assumption is that they can swim well and the rules don’t apply," said Raymond Lee, aquatics director at BHM Billiton YMCA.

“Also, the fear of water and not tackling that here where you’re comfortable around water so you can be safe."

According to Poolsafety.gov, their number one rule for swimming is never leaving a child unattended or near water. The website lists drowning as the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4.

Louisiana ranks as the fifth-worst state for child deaths under the age of 15.

The state requires lifeguards to pass rigorous tests and have 18 hours of training, Lee said.

Still, he encourages parents to keep a close eye on their children, in any type of water environment.

