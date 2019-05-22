3-year-old involved in 8-vehicle crash has died

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The 3-year-old involved in the eight-vehicle accident Monday in Natchitoches has died.
Authorities say the child died Tuesday evening.
As a result, police report, one of the charges against 38-year-old Brandy Wiley has been upgraded to negligent homicide.
She is being held without bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.
A 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, of Natchez, sustained moderate injuries.
Also involved was 29-year-old Brittany Payne, of Natchez.
There’s been no update on their condition.
Wiley also is charged with one count each of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.
