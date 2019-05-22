3-year-old involved in 8-vehicle crash has died

Authorities upgrade charge against motorist to negligent homicide

[Source: Natchitoches Police Department]
By KSLA Digital Team | May 22, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 3:32 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The 3-year-old involved in the eight-vehicle accident Monday in Natchitoches has died.

Authorities say the child died Tuesday evening.

As a result, police report, one of the charges against 38-year-old Brandy Wiley has been upgraded to negligent homicide.

She is being held without bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.

A 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, of Natchez, sustained moderate injuries.

Also involved was 29-year-old Brittany Payne, of Natchez.

There’s been no update on their condition.

Wiley also is charged with one count each of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.

