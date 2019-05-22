TRAFFIC ALERT: Workers shut down part of Shreveport parkway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This could be a major disruption to your commute to and from work.
Part of a major Shreveport roadway is being shut down immediately.
Workers are closing the northbound lanes of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Alternatively, northbound travelers could use Youree Drive and Spring Street or Interstate 49 to get downtown or to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
The emergency road closure is due to a sewer line problem, the mayor’s office reports.
A 48″ sewer line has separated, allowing sand to get into the pipeline and, eventually, a pump.
The emergency road closure is expected to last a week.
Workers will have to wait for Red River to go down before they can repair the pipeline, a city spokesman said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.