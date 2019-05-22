Sobriety checkpoint planned for Bossier Parish Saturday evening

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint Saturday evening, May 25, beginning at 10 p.m. until Sunday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to find and remove drivers from roadways who are under the influence before they cause harm or death to themselves or others.
It also serves to raise awareness about the severity of impaired driving.
The Bossier City Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will assist in this effort.
Authorities encourage drivers to report impaired motorists to law enforcement. The BPSO can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.
