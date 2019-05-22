Shreveport-Bossier public pools to open

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Starting this weekend, public pools in Bossier City will open.
The fee to enter a pool is $2 for adults and $1 for people ages 17 and under. Season passes are $35 per person.
Shed Road Pool will be open noon to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4:45 p.m. on Saturdays. Mike Woods Park Pool will be open from noon to 6:45 p.m. and on Saturdays noon to 4:45 p.m.
Both pools are closed on Sundays.
Shreveport’s Public Assembly and Recreation department (SPAR) will open its public pools on June 4.
The pools at Querbes Park, Airport Park, Bill Cockrell Park and David Raines Park will close on July 28.
The pool at Southern Hills Park will remain open until Labor Day in September.
Swimming lessons will be available.
