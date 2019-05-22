Road closures expected in Bossier Parish, Drivers asked to plan alternate routes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) -A few roads in Bossier Parish are expected to close starting next week to replace culverts for drainage improvements.
According to Bossier Parish officials, on Monday, May 27, Kingston Road will be closed just east of Kingston Plantation and west of St. Charles.
The construction is expected to last for approximately 30 days.
On Tuesday, May 28, Butler Hill Road will be closed to repair a bridge just off of LA Highway 160 East, which is expected to last for roughly two weeks depending on the weather, says officials.
Drivers are urged to begin planning alternate routes.
