Man found fatally shot in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A man has been found fatally shot in DeSoto Parish.
The discovery was made Wednesday morning after Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call about a person who possibly was homicidal or suicidal, authorities report.
At the same time, dispatchers got another call about a shooting at the same residence off U.S. Highway 171 in Mansfield.
The man has been identified as 36-year-old Kent Gage.
“The initial investigation revealed that the shooting was believed to be self-defense,” the Sheriff’s Office reports. “However, this is an ongoing investigation.”
Authorities have not said why they think Gage’s death possibly was self-defense.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
