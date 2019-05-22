Man found fatally shot in DeSoto Parish

Initial investigation indicates self-defense, the Sheriff’s Office reports

Preliminary investigation indicates the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Kent Gage is believed to be self-defense; however, the investigation is ongoing, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office reports.
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A man has been found fatally shot in DeSoto Parish.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning after Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call about a person who possibly was homicidal or suicidal, authorities report.

At the same time, dispatchers got another call about a shooting at the same residence off U.S. Highway 171 in Mansfield.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Kent Gage.

“The initial investigation revealed that the shooting was believed to be self-defense,” the Sheriff’s Office reports. “However, this is an ongoing investigation.”

Authorities have not said why they think Gage’s death possibly was self-defense.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

