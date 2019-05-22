Man caught on camera stealing plants from local business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing multiple plants from a local business. It happened Wednesday, April 24, in the 400 block of Texas Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the business and making off with several plants from the front foyer.
He is described as a black male, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall, weighing approximately 130-140 pounds. He was wearing blue athletic shoes, a baseball cap and dark pants, that appeared too large.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.