LSU advances to second round of SEC Tournament with win over South Carolina

“That was a game of some ebb and flow,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. Josh Smith got us off to a good start (with a home run) after Cole (Henry) pitched us out of a first-inning jam. I felt good about everything. I thought Cole was throwing the ball extremely well. I thought we were going to play really well and then the second inning was kind of Murphy’s Law; they throw up the five-spot and this isn’t exactly how we had it planned. But I knew our guys wouldn’t quit and really the key to the game was Devin Fontenot. He just kind of took the team and put us on his shoulders.”